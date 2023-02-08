Tigers bounce back, beat USF for the second time, 99-81

Four players scored in double figures for the Tigers, who needed a win after falling to Tulane for the first time at home in 16 games.

TAMPA, Fla. — A strong defensive effort led the Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) over USF for the second time this season, 99-81. Memphis swept the season series.

The Tigers forced 17 USF turnovers, including nine steals. Memphis took advantage of the Bulls' miscues scoring 30 points off the turnovers.

DeAndre Williams led all scorers with 26 points and added five rebounds. Kendric Davis scored 23 points and Keonte Kennedy added 19. Both Davis and Kennedy hit three three pointers a piece.

It was the second time the Tigers faced former Memphis Tiger Tyler Harris. Harris did not shy away from his former team scoring 28 points.

He also etched his name in the American Athletic Conference record books. Harris needed three three-pointers to be the all-time conference leader. He hit four, two in each half.