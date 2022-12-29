Tigers defensive lineman Cam'Ron Jackson, tight end Caden Prieskorn announce they are entering transfer portal

Two of the Tigers' impact players announced their transfer hours apart from each other - and two days after a Bowl victory.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the Memphis Tigers' top impact players from the 2022 NCAA Football season announced they will be leaving the team and entering the transfer portal for 2023, just two days after a victory at the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

Defensive lineman Cam'Ron Jackson and tight end Caden Prieskorn made separate announcements within hours of each other on social media Thursday.

"I want to thank God for putting me in this position, but with me discussing with my family, I will be entering my name in the Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility left," Jackson said in a Tweet Thursday.

On to The Next Chapter 💙🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/uvKj7jvbDW — CamRon Jackson (@CamJackson72) December 29, 2022

Jackson was one of the standouts on the Tigers defensive front, posting 41 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 2022, coming in the Tigers First Responder Bowl victory against Utah State on Tuesday.

The 6'6" tall, 340 lbs. redshirt sophomore was a three-star recruit out of Haynesville, Louisiana, in 2020.

Prieskorn was one of the true impact players on a dynamic Tigers offense in 2022, recording 48 catches for 602 total yards and seven touchdowns, including one in the First Responder Bowl.

"Tiger fans, no one could have prepared me for the impact that Memphis as a whole would have on me," Prieskorn said in a Tweet. You gave me a home away from home and I owe you my deepest gratitude."

On to the next chapter💙… pic.twitter.com/ry8FibmmVy — Caden Prieskorn (@cpkorn12) December 29, 2022