x
Memphis Tigers

Danton Barto's jersey retirement set for Nov. 19 against North Alabama

Barto remains the school record holder for career solo tackles and career total tackles and ranks second all-time with 200 assisted career tackles.
Credit: Memphis Tigers Athletics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis football program will retire former star linebacker Danton Barto's jersey (No. 59) at halftime of the team's game against North Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Barto's name and number will be painted on the field and a tribute video of his career will be played as well. His name and number will be placed on the wall of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

RELATED: Memphis Tigers mourn death of former star linebacker Danton Barto

A 2007 M-Club Hall of Fame inductee, Barto remains the school record holder for career solo tackles (273) and career total tackles (473) and ranks second all-time with 200 assisted career tackles. Barto died in August 2021 at 50 years old.

Barto will join a prestigious group of former Tigers to have their jerseys retired: John Bramlett (No. 64), Isaac Bruce (No. 83), Dave Casinelli (No. 30), Charles Greenhill (No. 8), Harry Schuh (No. 79) and DeAngelo Williams (20).

    

