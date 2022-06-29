Memphis Football announces pair of games with Boise State

The two teams will play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in 2023 and in Boise, Idaho during the 2026 season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis announced a home-and-home series with Boise State University Wednesday.

The two teams will play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in 2023 and in Boise, Idaho during the 2026 season. Dates for both contests will be announced later.

According to the university, the games between the Tigers and Broncos are in addition to the two games announced between the programs in January 2021. Those contests are scheduled for Aug. 31, 2030 in Memphis and Sept. 13, 2031 in Boise.

For Memphis, the game with Boise State replaces the North Texas contest in the 2023 season, with the Mean Green now joining the American Athletic Conference (AAC) on July 1, 2023. The Tigers’ non-conference schedule for the 2023 season includes a road game at Arkansas State (Sept. 9), as well as home contests against Missouri (Sept. 23) and Boise State (TBA).