Memphis Tigers mourn passing of former football coach Chuck Stobart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis is mourning the loss of former head football coach Chuck Stobart, who passed away on Nov. 29 at the age of 88.

Stobart served as head coach of the Tiger football program from 1989-94, leading Memphis to three-straight 6-5 records from 1992-94. The three-straight years with a winning record was the first for the Tigers since 1973-77. During his six seasons at the helm, Stobart led Memphis to a record of 29-36-1.

Under his tutelage, 19 Tigers were selected in the NFL Draft from 1989-97. Two of his former players – Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce and Danton Barto - have their numbers retired by the program.

Among his wins at Memphis, Stobart led the team to road victories against No. 17 USC (24-10) in 1991 and No. 25 Mississippi State (45-35) during the 1993 season.