Memphis Tigers Football holds NFL Pro Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quindell Johnson felt good after completing his workout at Memphis Pro Day on Monday. The former First Team All-American Athletic Conference pick was one of 13 Tigers that worked out in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams, hoping to improve their draft stock.

Johnson, the senior safety who led the Tigers in interceptions this year, said the 40-yard dash was the biggest question mark coming into Monday's workout. Without knowing his time, Johnson said he felt good his run.

"Just checking out that 40 time today, the way I ran I felt good and the position drills as well went the way I wanted to go so I'm excited," Johnson said.

Johnson was excluded from the NFL Draft Combine and the Reese's Senior Bowl, usually good indicators of players who may hear their name called during the NFL Draft held April 27 to April 29.

The former Tiger was not too concerned about the exclusion, knowing he'd have a chance to show his stuff in front of scouts from every team at pro day.

"I really didn’t mind not going to the combine because I know at the end of the day, I was going to do what I needed to do at pro day,” Johnson said. “Going to the combine or not, coming out here and doing what I needed to do to check off those question marks.”

Johnson is likely Memphis' best chance of having a player drafted this season, but handling business was the mentality of every player that participated.

Tyler Murray said he'd been working out in Palmetto, Florida, since the season ended. The Tigers fourth leading tackler said he chewed some gum to work out the nerves, but once it came time to perform he was confident.

“When you know your training that you put all the work in and you actually took it serious, you should just come out here just perform and be the best you can be,” Murray said.

Murray worked out in a group alongside second-team All-AAC linebacker Xavier "Zay" Cullens and lineman Wardalis Ducksworth. Cullens said he jumped a personal best 38-inch vertical to impress the scouts.