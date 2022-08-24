Memphis football preps with cowbells for season opener

Cowbells flooded Wednesday's Tigers practice as they prepare for their season opener against Mississippi State in Starkville.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Football season is just over a week away for the University of Memphis.

The Tigers brought out all the stops Wednesday to prepare for their first opponent, Mississippi State.

“Obviously, in my mind, I think they’re going to want to get us back for last season and how everything played out. Any game, everybody is going to try to do their best to win but especially their first game, they're playing us at home,” said quarterback Seth Henigan.

A controversial play ultimately led to a 31-29 win for Memphis is what Seth Henigan was referring to.

Memphis is trying to prepare for everything the Bulldogs may throw at them in their season opener on September 3 in Starkville, including the cowbells.

“What they’re trying to simulate out there I can still communicate just fine,” said Henigan.

However, that’s not 60,000 cowbells ringing simultaneously.

Although young, offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said when it comes to the only true sophomore named to the Manning Award watchlist, being able to focus is not a concern.

“He’s a naturally focused human being at practice he’s normally dialed in,” said Cramsey.

What has been a concern for the Tigers is the running game.

After injuries kept him off the field for a good portion of the 2021-22 season, Henigan recognized how much of an impact Brandon Thomas makes as the projected starting running back again this season.

“I have full faith in Brandon," said Henigan. "He’s my guy. We have a pretty good relationship off the field as well and in my opinion, that’s a big factor.”

Henigan added how those are the type of teammates he’s trying to feed the ball to.

With Calvin Austin III now gone, the Tigers are also looking to fill his absence at receiver.

One thing Henigan and Cramsey made clear was depth is not a problem.

“We have seven or eight guys in the rotation. Just knowing I can spread the ball around puts me at ease I guess,” said Henigan.