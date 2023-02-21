Here's when and where the Memphis Tigers football team will hit the gridiron in 2023

The season will open Sept. 2 at home at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium against Buthane-Cookman.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Tigers football team has released its 2023 schedule, which includes six games against teams which reached bowl games in 2022, including Cotton Bowl champs Tulane.

The season will open Sept. 2 at home at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium against Buthane-Cookman. The Tigers will then head to Arkansas State on Sept. 9 before returning home to open American Athletic Conference (AAC) play against Navy on Sept. 14.

Here’s a look at the full regular season schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Bethune-Cookman

Saturday, Sept. 9 – at Arkansas State

Thursday, Sept. 14 – Navy*

Saturday, Sept. 23 – vs. Missouri (St. Louis, Mo.)

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Boise State

Friday, Oct. 13 – Tulane*

Saturday, Oct. 21 – at UAB*

Saturday, Oct. 28 – at North Texas*

Saturday, Nov. 4 – USF*

Saturday, Nov. 11 – at Charlotte*

Saturday, Nov. 18 – SMU*

Friday, Nov. 24 or Saturday, Nov. 25 – at Temple*

Saturday, Dec. 2 – American Football Championship

Each of the 14 teams in The American will play eight conference games this year. The top two teams in the final single-division regular-season standings will meet Dec. 2 in the ninth American Athletic Conference Football Championship.

Kickoff times and television airings for the first three weeks of the season, as well as the season-long weeknight games, will be finalized by June 1. The rest of the schedule will fall under the customary 12-day and six-day selection processes.

More from Tigers Athletics:

Memphis Athletics has launched the “I’m Committed” ticket renewal and sales campaign for the 2023-24 season, including football. Committed season ticket holders will receive access to special events, opportunities and recognitions, with additional details to come throughout the spring and summer. The commitment deadline for 2023 football renewals is April 1.

Current season ticket holders have received invoices for next season in the mail, and commitments can be made via the renewal form or online at www.GoTigersGo.com/renew.