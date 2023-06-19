Memphis Tigers forward Chandler Lawson entering transfer portal

The 6’7” forward has spent the last two years at Memphis and saw increased playing time in 2022-2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers’ Chandler Lawson is entering the transfer portal, his father told ABC24.

The 6’7” forward has spent the last two years at Memphis and saw increased playing time in 2022-2023. He averaged five points per game and 4.5 rebounds as a senior, which ranked second on the team. He was also one of only three Tigers to play all 35 games.

His brother, Johnathan Lawson entered the transfer portal in April. The 6'6" guard averaged more than 15 minutes per game in 2022-2023 while making no starts in all 29 games. Johnathan Lawson averaged 3.4 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists, and was a decent three-point shooter at 41.3%. He joined the team as a Freshman in 2021-2022 when Chandler transferred to the Tigers from Oregon.

The Tigers 2023 journey to a national championship ended in the first round of the NCAA tournament to eventual Final Four contestant Florida Atlantic.

Despite the early loss, it was a highly successful follow-up season to the first NCAA Tournament appearance under Penny Hardaway, upsetting the No. 1-ranked Houston Cougars in the AAC Tournament championship game to secure their first conference championship since 2013.