Memphis Tigers

Tigers freshman Josh Minott tells ESPN he is entering 2022 NBA draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ESPN reports Memphis freshman Josh Minott is entering the 2022 NBA draft and has not plans to return to the Tigers.

ESPN ranks Minott as number 54 in its ESPN 100. He was named to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) All-Freshmen team. He averaged 6.6 points on 52.2% shooting and 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game for Memphis.

Minott played 25 minutes total in the last four games for the Tigers.

In an interview with ESPN, Minott said he wants to be like “Josh Primo, coming out of the woodwork this spring.”

Memphis fell to Houston in the AAC Championship, then made it to round 2 of the NCAA tournament, where they lost to Gonzaga.  

Credit: AP
Memphis forward Josh Minott (20) shoots over Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

