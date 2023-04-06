Memphis hires Gardner-Webb head coach Alex Simmons as new women's basketball coach

Simmons led the Runnin' Bulldogs to an NCAA Tournament appearance last season. She won two national championships at Tennessee as a player under Pat Summitt.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The University of Memphis hired Gardner-Webb head coach Alex Simmons as its next women's basketball coach, the school announced Thursday. A formal introduction will take place next week.

Simmons was named the Big South Conference coach of the year in 2022-23 after leading the Runnin' Bulldogs (29-5) to a conference championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance. It was just the second March Madness berth in program history.

The Shelbyville, Tenn. native brings a championship pedigree to the Tigers. Simmons played for Pat Summitt from 2004-09 under her maiden name, Fuller. She won back-to-back national championships with the Vols in 2007 and 2008.

“This is a great day for Memphis women's basketball as we welcome Alex Simmons to our Tiger family,” Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch said in a statement. “Her historic success, both as a player and coach, as well as her strong ties to the state of Tennessee and within the basketball community made her the obvious choice for us in continuing to grow the Memphis women’s basketball program."

Simmons spent five seasons at Gardner-Webb, amassing a 90-59 record. The Runnin' Bulldogs reached new heights last season, setting program and conference records with 29 victories and a 21-game win streak that included a perfect 18-0 record in Big South play.

Before her time in Boiling Springs, NC, Simmons spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at MTSU and later Ole Miss. She also served as the interim head coach at Ole Miss in 2018.

"I am elated to be back home in the state where I grew up to represent the Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team," Simmons said in a statement. "This is a basketball city and the passion behind this program is infectious. I’m looking forward to getting to work with this administration and getting on the court with these 901 Women."