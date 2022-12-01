It's a wrap! Memphis Tigers host wrapping party for gifts for Youth Villages children

University of Memphis Tigers Athletics teamed up with Youth Villages' Holiday Heroes to host their Tigers student-athletes gift-wrapping party.

The campaign’s goal is to bring holiday joy to many underserved children and families across the country, including 1,200 children and families in West Tennessee. This is the second year the U of M is sponsoring several children.

Here’s how it works: each child with Youth Villages submits a list of three gifts, and the ‘heroes’ sponsor a child sibling group of up to $150 per child.

The student-athletes shopped for the kids' wish list items, and then wrapped those gifts Thursday during an event at the Penny Hardaway Hall of Fame on campus.