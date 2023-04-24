Tigers' Johnathan Lawson enters transfer portal; brother reportedly staying at Memphis

Lawson was a key piece of Penny Hardaway's 2022-2023 squad that made it back to the NCAA Tournament. His brother Chandler will stay at Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A key depth piece to the Memphis Tigers Men's Basketball team that returned to the NCAA Tournament and won the American Athletic Conference Championship in 2023 is entering the transfer portal.

Johnathan Lawson entered the portal Monday, his father told ABC24. The 6'6" guard averaged more than 15 minutes per game in 2022-2023 while making no starts in all 29 games, but was expected to have a larger role in the upcoming season.

Lawson averaged 3.4 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists, and was a decent three-point shooter at 41.3%. He joined the team as a Freshman in 2021-2022 when his brother, Chandler, transferred to the Tigers from Oregon.

Chandler will reportedly stay with the Tigers, according to their father.

Chandler, who saw increased playing time in 2022-2023, averaged five points per game and 4.5 rebounds, and factors in to be a key returning piece of the Tigers' front court.

The Tigers journey to a national championship ended in the first round of the NCAA tournament to eventual Final Four contestant Florida Atlantic.

Despite the early loss, it was a highly successful follow-up season to the first NCAA Tournament appearance under Penny Hardaway, upsetting the No. 1-ranked Houston Cougars in the AAC Tournament championship game to secure their first conference championship since 2013.