Memphis Tigers land standout Alabama transfer Jahvon Quinerly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Penny Hardaway finalizes his roster for the upcoming 2023-2024 NCAA Men's Basketball season, a key transfer addition from a powerhouse program announced Thursday he'll be suiting up for the Memphis Tigers.

Former Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly, who averaged double-digit points for the Crimson Tide's Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament, announced Thursday via his social media pages he'll be playing for the Tigers in 2023-2024.

Quinerly averaged 8.7 points per game and 3.6 assists over 35 games for Alabama in 2022-2023, including four straight games scoring double-digit points during the Crimson Tide's SEC and NCAA Tournament runs.

Quinerly, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on June 26, joins St. John's standout David Jones and Middle Tennessee State forward Teafale Lenard as the Tigers' top impact transfer players, along with Florida State guard Caleb Mills.