The Memphis Tigers men's basketball team's schedule for the 2022-23 season has been set.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday, rounding out the Memphis Tigers’ slate for the upcoming season.

In American Athletic Conference action, the Tigers play home-and-home series with Houston, Cincinnati, SMU, UCF, Wichita State, Temple, South Florida and Tulane while traveling to Tulsa and hosting East Carolina. A challenging final five games of the regular season features contests at Houston (Feb. 19), at Wichita State (Feb. 23), at FedExForum against Cincinnati (Feb. 26), at SMU (March 2) and at FedExForum against Houston (March 5).

The non-conference portion of the schedule features home contests with Texas A&M, Ole Miss and VCU and a total of five games against SEC opponents. Including Seton Hall in the first round of the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla., Memphis is scheduled to play seven teams that finished in the top-66 of the NCAA NET rankings last season and seven games against teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament or National Invitation Tournament.

A second-round matchup with Oklahoma in the ESPN Events Invitational would mean Memphis would face eight teams that finished in the top-66 of last year’s NCAA NET rankings and eight teams that played in either the NCAA Tournament or NIT last season.

The ESPN Events Invitational field, which runs Nov. 24-27 at State Farm Field House on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, also includes Nebraska, Florida State, Stanford, Ole Miss and Siena.

The 2023 AAC Tournament will be played March 9-12 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Additional game times and television information will be announced at a later date.

2022-23 Memphis Tiger Men’s Basketball Schedule (all times CT)

Sunday, Oct. 23 – Christian Brothers University (exh.) – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 – Lane College (exh.) – 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7 – at Vanderbilt – TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 15 – at Saint Louis – TBD

Sunday, Nov. 20 – VCU – 4 p.m. – ESPN+

Thursday, Nov. 24 – (1) vs. Seton Hall – 6:30 p.m. – ESPNews

Friday, Nov. 25 – (1) vs. Oklahoma/Nebraska – 4:30 / 7 p.m. – ESPN2/News

Sunday, Nov. 27 – (1) vs. Florida State/Stanford/Ole Miss/Siena – TBD

Wednesday, Nov. 30 – North Alabama – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Saturday, Dec. 3 – Ole Miss – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN2

Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Little Rock – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Saturday, Dec. 10 – (2) vs. Auburn – TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 13 – at Alabama – TBD

Saturday, Dec. 17 – Texas A&M – 6 p.m. – ESPNU

Wednesday, Dec. 21 – Alabama State – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Thursday, Dec. 29 – South Florida* – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Sunday, Jan. 1 – at Tulane* – 4 p.m. – ESPN2/U

Saturday, Jan. 7 – East Carolina* – 1 p.m. – ESPN+

Wednesday, Jan. 11 – at UCF* – 6 p.m. – ESPN+

Sunday, Jan. 15 – at Temple* – 2 p.m. – ESPN2

Thursday, Jan. 19 – Wichita State* – 6 p.m. – ESPN2/U

Sunday, Jan. 22 – at Cincinnati* – Noon – ESPN2

Thursday, Jan. 26 – SMU* – 6 p.m. – ESPN2

– Sunday, Jan. 29 – at Tulsa* – 4 p.m. – ESPN2

Saturday, Feb. 4 – Tulane* – 1 p.m. – ESPN2/U

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – at South Florida* – 6 p.m. – ESPN+

Sunday, Feb. 12 – Temple* – 11 a.m. – ESPN2

Thursday, Feb. 16 – UCF* – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Sunday, Feb. 19 – at Houston* – 2 p.m. – ESPN

Thursday, Feb. 23 – at Wichita State* – 6 p.m. – ESPN2

Sunday, Feb. 26 – Cincinnati* – Noon – ESPN

Thursday, March 2 – at SMU* – 8 p.m. – ESPN2

Sunday, March 5 – Houston* – 11 a.m. – CBS

March 9-12 – (3) vs. AAC Men’s Basketball Championship

(*) American Athletic Conference game

(1) 2022 ESPN Events Invitational (State Farm Field House; Orlando, Fla.)

(2) 2022 Holiday Hoopsgiving (State Farm Arena; Atlanta, Ga.)

(3) 2023 AAC Men’s Basketball Championship (Dickies Arena; Fort Worth, Texas)

The Tigers finished the 2021-22 season with a 22-11 record and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. In four seasons at the helm, Hardaway has amassed an 85-43 record, four-straight 20-win seasons and the 2021 National Invitation Tournament championship in addition to the 2022 NCAA Tournament appearance.