Judge rules Tigers top recruit Mikey Williams will go to trial on California gun charges

SAN DIEGO — At a preliminary hearing in a Southern California Superior Court Tuesday, a judge ruled San Ysidro star and Memphis Tigers top recruit Mikey Williams will go to trial over six felony gun charges stemming from an incident at his San Diego-area home in March, 2023.

The ruling means 19-year-old Williams, whose real name is Michael Anthony Williams, will stand trial for charges that carry a combined minimum prison sentence of three years, if convicted. That trial will begin on Oct. 24.

Williams is facing six felony gun charges for an incident at his home in Jamul, California, in March. There are five counts of assault with a firearm and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle. Authorities said Williams shot at and struck a car leaving his home, but none of the occupants of the car were harmed.

Memphis Tigers Athletics said Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, that while Williams is enrolled in online classes, he won't have access to team-related functions until his legal case in California is complete. Williams, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, had his preliminary hearing for gun charges postponed for the third time in early September.

The Tigers said once that process in California is complete, "the process to assess and determine his status with the team will be initiated at that time."

Troy P. Owens, Williams attorney, requested a continuance in order to review new evidence, according to the San-Diego Union Tribune.

Williams is committed to play basketball for the Tigers, but his future in Memphis is in doubt with the gun charges pending. Head Coach Penny Hardaway has previously told media that he will wait out the legal process before making decisions about Williams' future with the Tigers.

"I'm not calling him guilty before he's innocent and a lot of people do that. But for me, we're just staying the course until we figure this entire thing out," Hardaway said in June.

Tuesday's ruling means a potential start date for Williams with the Tigers is now delayed at least until after the trial.

Williams did not travel with the Tigers to Dominican Republic for their summer preseason play.