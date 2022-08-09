Tigers name RevelXP hospitality partner for football gameday

RevelXP's tailgating services include end-to-end management of equipment, game day set up and post-game breakdown of tailgates.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis Athletics has named RevelXP as the school's official hospitality partner in a multi-year deal.

As part of the partnership, the university said RevelXP will offer Tiger fans innovative hospitality options that can elevate their overall gameday experience, beginning with modernized, full-service tailgating solutions this football season.

"Tailgating is a significant part of the gameday experience at Tiger Football games, and this partnership with RevelXP gives fans the option to take their tailgates to the next level," University of Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said. "We know our fans will love having the chance to customize their tailgating setup and spend more time with their fellow fans instead of on planning."

A variety of packages will be available, from small groups of 10 to special events that can accommodate over 1,000 guests. All tailgate packages include a tent, tables and chairs, and fans have the option of adding premium amenities, such as catering, TVs, coolers, and more.

Fans will also be able to use a bellhop service to take personal tailgating items to and from their cars.

Packages booked through RevelXP will be based in Tiger Lane.

"Memphis has a dynamic game day culture, and we are proud to become part of the tailgating experience for Tiger Fans this fall," said Tracy White, REVELXP President. "Our team is committed to delivering best-in-class services that not only simplify game day, but bring fans together in an exciting, social atmosphere."