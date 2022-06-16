Memphis Tigers softball Head Coach Natalie Poole resigns

“I would like to thank Laird and the University of Memphis for allowing me the honor of being their head softball coach for the past eleven years,” said Poole in a news release. “I am thankful for all the support staff in the athletic department and coaching staff members that have worked alongside me throughout my time here. I would also like to thank all the student-athletes that have played and are currently playing for the Tiger softball program. They have impacted my life in a positive way, and I will always be their biggest fan. I wish them and this program all the best in its future.”