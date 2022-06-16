Memphis Tigers softball Head Coach Natalie Poole resigns

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The University of Memphis announced head softball coach Natalie Poole has resigned and the search is beginning for her replacement.
Poole has been with the Tigers softball team since 2012, and was the second coach in the program’s history.
“I would like to thank Laird and the University of Memphis for allowing me the honor of being their head softball coach for the past eleven years,” said Poole in a news release. “I am thankful for all the support staff in the athletic department and coaching staff members that have worked alongside me throughout my time here. I would also like to thank all the student-athletes that have played and are currently playing for the Tiger softball program. They have impacted my life in a positive way, and I will always be their biggest fan. I wish them and this program all the best in its future.”
“We want to thank Natalie for her dedication and contributions to Memphis softball these past eleven years,” said Vice President and Director of Collegiate Athletics Laird Veatch. “I have a great respect for Natalie and wish her and her family well in their future endeavors.”
Tigers Athletics said a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.