Tigers grind out resilient win against Wichita State 83-78

Memphis shot 54% from the floor, but could never quite pull away from the Shockers until the very end.

WICHITA, Kan. — To say the Memphis Tigers (21-7, 11-4 AAC) escaped with a win against Wichita State (14-12, 7-8 AAC) Thursday is to not fully appreciate the game - or the Tigers' past week - for what it was, a grind.

The Tigers left Houston Sunday battered - starter Keonte Kennedy breaking his hand in frustration after the loss to the now-No. 1 team in the country. Kendric Davis' status for Thursday's game was truly up in the air after spraining his ankle against UCF.

Still, bolstered by Davis' return, and a strong second half from DeAndre Williams, the Tigers answered every challenge Wichita State threw their way and came out on top.

After starting the game making the most of their opportunities, they were unable to stop the Shockers on their end of the floor, and the two traded leads back and forth until well into the second half.

Memphis shot 54.7% from the floor thanks largely to 37 combined points from Davis and Williams, but it almost wasn't enough as the Shockers pulled to within two points with less than two minutes to go.

That's when Jonathan Lawson hit a well-timed three-pointer to put the Tigers up by five, which they would not relinquish.

The 83-78 win gave the Tigers their sixth Quadrant 2 win in the NCAA Tournament conversation, which the Tigers find themselves a little closer to the safe side of the bubble.