MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers women's basketball team continued their most successful season in years Thursday with a strong 79-68 win against Jackson State in front of a packed Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis.

The first round Women's National Invitational Tournament win was their first such victory since 2012.

The home sellout was the first for the Tigers women's team since 2014.

Jamirah Shutes led the way with 23 points for the Tigers after being honored before the game for passing 1,500 career points.

Madison Griggs added 15 points, including going 3-7 from three point range.

The Tigers ended the first half 6-8 from three, momentum which kept them comfortably ahead despite an early run from Jackson State to start the second half.

Memphis (20-10, 11-4 AAC) earned the American Athletic Conference's automatic qualifying bid after they secured the 2-seed in the AAC Championship following a seven-game win streak. After defeating UCF in the Quarterfinals and moving on to the team's first ever AAC Semifinal game, the Tigers would fall to the eventual champions, East Carolina.

In the team's last five games, the Tigers have outrebounded their opponents by nearly 11 boards while forcing teams into 14 turnovers.

Jackson State (21-9, 17-1 SWAC) claimed the Southwestern Athletic Conference Regular Season, their fourth consecutive one, after going nearly perfect in SWAC play this year. They would have entered the tournament as the 1-seed but fell in the semifinal round to Southern University on a buzzer beater.