NCAA panel: No Memphis Tigers postseason ban & no suspension for Coach Penny Hardaway

The case stems from Penny Hardaway’s $11,500 payment to Wiseman’s mother to help the family move to Memphis from Nashville to play for East High School.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis learned the fate of Tigers' basketball Tuesday.

The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) announced the UofM will not face a postseason ban and Coach Penny Hardaway will not be suspended.

The IARP said the UofM failed to monitor an “athletics booster, provided impermissible extra benefits, and conducted impermissible recruiting activities with prospective student athletes.” The panel also said the university failed to cooperate with the investigation by delaying requested documents.

The IARP gave the Tigers a $5,000 fine, three years probation, and a vacation of two wins while James Wiseman played for the team.

BREAKING: No postseason ban. No suspension for Penny Hardaway.



The University of Memphis gets a fine, probation and a vacation of wins. — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) September 27, 2022

According to the decision, that booster mentioned is Hardaway, who became an athletics booster in 2008 before becoming head coach in 2018.

This announcement comes almost three years after James Wiseman played three games for the UofM, and despite the NCAA dissolving the IARP going forward.

This is the best of best case scenarios for Memphis. — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) September 27, 2022

The panel found that benefits Hardaway provided to three prospective student-athletes were not recruiting inducements, but part of his long-standing philanthropy in the Memphis community since his days in the NBA. The IARP said the benefits provided by Hardaway were “generally available to all prospective students of Memphis, not only student-athletes, and, therefore, were permissible.”

But the panel said the UofM failed to educate Hardaway about permissible activities for boosters and did not ask him about financial contributions he made to prospective players and their families, or other relationships he had with players he had previously coached.

So what's next?



The Memphis Tigers head into 2022-23 with one of—if not the—most experienced team in all of college basketball, with the No. 1 transfer in Kendric Davis leading the way. — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) September 27, 2022

Violations according to IARP

The Independent Resolution Panel determined that this case involves Level II and III violations of NCAA legislation. The Independent Resolution Panel concluded that the following Level II violations occurred:

Despite knowledge that student-athlete No. 1 was ineligible, Memphis officials allowed the student-athlete to compete, disregarding the NCAA rules and processes regarding the binding nature of interpretations by academic and membership affairs. Memphis failed to monitor the education and activities of a men’s basketball booster, the head coach, in the men’s basketball program. Memphis failed to cooperate by not disclosing and providing access to all electronic devices used by or accessed by former assistant coach No. 1 during former assistant coach No.1’s employment by Memphis. A forensic examination revealed the hard drive of the former assistant coach No. 1’s computer had been reformatted June 5, 2020, the day after the Complex Case Unit requested preservation of such devices. As a result, the data on the computer was deleted and unrecoverable, and Memphis did not conduct an adequate investigation into who had reformatted the computer’s hard drive. Memphis failed to cooperate by not producing requested and relevant documents within the scheduling deadlines established in the agreed-upon case management plans. The university produced most of the requested documents at the end of the investigation, which impeded the investigation.

The Independent Resolution Panel concluded that the following Level III violations occurred:

Memphis provided impermissible recruiting inducements and publicity when a member of the Memphis men’s basketball staff took photographs of a prospective student-athlete in a Memphis jersey in public view during an official visit. The photographs were given to the prospective student-athlete who posted them to his social media account. Memphis self-reported this violation. A member of the Memphis men’s basketball staff conducted an impermissible activity during an unofficial visit when he photographed a prospective student-athlete in a Memphis jersey while the prospective student-athlete was involved in a game-day simulation. Video of an open gym session involving both incoming men’s basketball student-athletes and uncommitted, prospective student-athletes was posted to a Memphis men’s basketball social media account by a member of the Memphis men’s basketball staff. Memphis self-reported this violation. While recruiting a prospective student-athlete, the Memphis head coach made an impermissible written offer of aid via text to the prospective student-athlete’s father. Memphis self-reported this violation. Six men’s basketball student-athletes were provided an impermissible free meal at a restaurant owned by the former assistant coach No. 1.

Penalties according to IARP

The Independent Resolution Panel concluded that this case involves Level II and III violations of NCAA legislation. Based on its assessment, the Independent Resolution Panel classifies this case as Level II-Standard for Memphis. The Independent Resolution Panel used the Division I membership-approved penalty guidelines to prescribe the following penalties for Memphis:

Core Penalties: A $5,000 fine, plus 0.25% of its average men’s basketball budget based on the average of the men’s basketball program’s previous three total budgets.

Three years of probation, from September 27, 2022, to September 26, 2025. During this period probation, Memphis will: Require at least one counsel from the university’s Office of Legal Counsel to attend two NCAA Regional Rules Seminars. Inform all men’s basketball prospective student-athletes in writing that the university is on probation for three years. Publicize information concerning the nature of the infractions and a direct link to the public infractions report. File a final compliance report with the NCAA Office of Committees on Infractions by September 30, 2025, confirming Regional Rules Seminars attendance and how the information was distributed to other members of the Office of Legal Counsel who engage with athletics. Prior to the conclusion of probation, Memphis’ president will provide a letter to the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions affirming the university’s current athletics policies and practices conform to all NCAA requirements.

Additional Penalties: Public reprimand and censure.

Vacation of all wins, records and participation based on student-athlete No. 1’s participation in the November 5, 2019, contest or in any NCAA postseason competition at any time he was ineligible. Vacated records will be reflected in Memphis’ men’s basketball program and its head coach, and in all publications in which records are reported. Public reference to the vacated records will be removed from athletics materials and displays. A Memphis representative must contact NCAA media coordination and statistics and appropriate conference officials to identify the specific student-athletes and contests impacted by the penalties and provide a written report detailing those discussions. The individual records of ineligible student-athlete No. 1 will be vacated. Any institution that may subsequently hire the affected head coach will reflect the vacated wins in the head coach’s career records.



Here is the IARP's full list of penalties for the University of Memphis. pic.twitter.com/gTfgpXkyan — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) September 27, 2022

Monumental for Memphis' IARP case: The panel's recognition that Penny Hardaway has been giving back to economically disadvantaged youth in the Memphis community his entire life, well-before he became a booster at the UofM. pic.twitter.com/nIz7O0WSsr — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) September 27, 2022