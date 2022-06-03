Here's how to get single-game tickets for Memphis Tigers 2022 football season

Tickets for home games in the Family Zone start at $20 and in the Endzone for $25.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you ready for Memphis Tigers football? Single game tickets are now on sale for the 2022 season in the Tigers Den.

Tigers Athletics announced Friday that the tickets are available for Family Zone and Endzone seats at GoTigersGo.com. Tickets for home games in the Family Zone start at $20 and in the Endzone for $25.

The Pick 3 Mini Plan is also available. Fans can pick from any three Memphis home games during the 2022 season at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, starting at just $45.