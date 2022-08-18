Tiger twins win bronze medal at 2022 World Baton Twirling Championship

The event featured competition from countries around the world.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis Tiger twin sisters Katiana and Kirsandra Welsheimer won the bronze medal in the Senior Pair event at the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championship in Turin, Italy.

The Welsheimer sisters edged out over 250 of the world’s best sport baton twirlers from all around the world. The competition featured twirlers from the U.S., Canada, France, Italy and Japan.

“Being announced as the 2022 Sr. Pair bronze medalist with my twin sister and best friend, was a dream come true,” Kirsandra Welsheimer said in a news release. “We’ve worked hard side by side for years and coming home with another medal for the United States was an affirmation of all our hard work.”

The twins are no strangers to this level of competition. They had won the silver medal in the Junior Pair event at the 2016 World Baton Twirling Championship. They are 12-time National Pairs Champions and hold many state, regional and national titles in individual events.

The sisters are seniors at the University of Memphis where they are the Tiger Twin feature twirlers. Katiana Welsheimer is studying exercise science with a major in nutrition. She is in the top 15% of her class, and, like her sister Kirsandra, has made the Dean’s List every semester. Kirsandra Welsheimer is majoring in business management with a concentration in entrepreneurship and a double minor in social media marketing and dance.

Outside of baton twirling, Katiana Welsheimer is a Crossfit coach and enjoys teaching Crossfit classes. She also likes to read. Kirsandra Welsheimer coaches the Memphis Blue Twirlers and is captain of the Memphis Tigerettes. She enjoys hiking and kayaking.