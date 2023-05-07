Tigers complete sweep of South Florida

Memphis beat the Bulls, 8-6, on Sunday to complete their first sweep of the 2023 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Break out the broomsticks! For the first time in 2023, Tigers baseball swept a weekend series opponent. Memphis beat South Florida, 8-6, for their third win of the weekend and fifth consecutive win.

Memphis is now 26-22 and 8-10 in American Athletic Conference play. Sunday's win was highlighted by 13 hits, including three home runs and a spectacular diving catch in the seventh inning from senior outfielder Brayland Skinner.

Austin Baskin went 4-for-4 on the day including a homerun in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The sweep was Memphis' first sweep on an opponent since March of 2022 when the Tigers beat Samford in three straight games.

"To get the sweep was huge for us," said head coach Kerrick Jackson. "Now every win in the conference counts, specifically when you're working towards getting a good seed in the conference tournament. I'm proud of our guys for what they did this weekend. We played hard all three games."

Jackson is certainly having an impact in his first season as head coach. Sunday's win matched the win total for all of last season with seven games to play until the AAC Tournament.

Memphis finished seventh in the AAC in 2022. The team currently sits in fifth place.

"We are measuring (the season) on how we're doing with the culture we've set in place," Jackson said of the team's progress. "We are moving in the right direction. I'm constantly challenging our kids, 'hey, just work to get better. Don't worry about the wins and losses."

Memphis will play SEC power Mississippi State on Tuesday. Their next conference series will begin Thursday against #14 East Carolina.