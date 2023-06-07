Tigers Football gets former 4-star offensive lineman from Oklahoma in transfer portal

Cullen Montgomery is a 6'4", 330 lbs. redshirt sophomore from Texas, and brings big size to the Tigers' interior line.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers football team added size and strength to their offensive line Wednesday by adding Oklahoma transfer Cullen Montgomery from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Montgomery, 6'4" and 330 lbs., is a redshirt sophomore and former four-star recruit out of high school. He was ranked as the country's No. 17 offensive guard in 2021, and a top-100 player in his home state of Texas.

Montgomery was redshirted for the Sooners in 2021, and did not play in 2022.

“Owns college-ready size,” Montgomery’s 247Sports scouting report reads. “Big and broad and overwhelms most high school defenders at point of attack. Flashes impressive phone booth strength that manifests in drive-blocking ability and block-finishing consistency. Aggression shows on tape. Run-game mauler. Starts at right tackle but could realistically move inside to guard at next level.”

He announced the commitment on his Twitter page Wednesday.