Tigers' former top recruit Jalen Duren declares for NBA Draft

Duren is the No. 7 NBA prospect according to ESPN's Top 100.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Tigers freshman Jalen Duren became the third Tigers men's basketball player to leave the team in as many days, telling ESPN he's declaring for the NBA Draft Monday.

According to ESPN, Duren will sign with sports agent Chafie Fields, which prohibits him from returning to NCAA competition.

Duren is currently the No. 7 draft prospect on ESPN's Top 100.

The 6'10" center from Florida was the No. 5 overall high school recruit in 2021 according to 247Sports, and he along with fellow top recruit Emoni Bates gave the Tigers the top recruiting class in the country in 2021.

Duren was a high-impact player for the Tigers, who returned to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 after an eight-year hiatus. Duren averaged 12 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, and was a key player in pivotal moments, recording a double-double in Memphis' first-round win against Boise State.

Memphis' Jalen Duren, a projected top-10 pick, will enter the NBA draft, he told ESPN. Duren says he'll sign with agent Chafie Fields of Wasserman. Story: https://t.co/fIlhRGZbnn — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 18, 2022

Duren joins Bates and fellow Tigers standout Tyler Harris as players to leave the team since Saturday.

Bates and Harris entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Saturday.

Several key players for the Tigers have decided to either leave the team via the transfer portal or test the waters of the NBA Draft since the NCAA announced Level I and Level II violations against the team late March.

Tigers key players Josh Minot, DeAndre Williams and Lester Quinones each declared for the NBA Draft, but did not sign with agents, and could return to the team if they're not selected.