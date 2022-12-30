Tigers hire former UAB wide receivers coach Larry Smith for same role; lets three other coaches leave program

Larry Smith will replace David Glidden as wide receivers coach.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After finishing the season strong with a 38-10 win in the Servpro First Responder Bowl, changes are coming to the Memphis football coaching staff.

A University of Memphis spokesperson confirmed Special Teams Coordinator Charles Bankins, Wide Receivers Coach David Glidden and Offensive Line Coach Jim Bridge will all not return to the program.

All three coaches' salaries were on expiring contracts going into 2023. Bankins was making $200,000, Glidden $165,000 and Bridge brought in the most at $365,000, according to the university.

At least one of those positions was filled quickly. Larry Smith will replace Glidden as wide receivers coach. Smith comes to the program from UAB where he spent the last seven seasons in the same position.

Smith helped UAB return to the field after the football program had been disbanded. While Smith was at UAB, the Blazers won two Conference USA championships and three bowl games.

The coaching changes come after four players, including three starters, chose to enter the transfer portal.

Tight end Caden Prieskorn, wide receivers Jaden Ivory and Cameron Wright, and defensive lineman Cam Jackson all announced they would not return for 2023. Prieskorn, Ivory and Jackson were all starters for the Tigers.

Prieskorn's departure especially hurts. He led the Tigers in receptions (48) and reception touchdowns (7) including a touchdown grab in the First Responder Bowl. He was also second in yards (602).

Ivory was one of the best pass catchers on the team, posting 46 catches for 586 yards and two touchdowns, including a 68-yard score against Tulsa on Nov. 10.