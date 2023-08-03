Tigers Women's Basketball Team to tip off WNIT against Jackson State in Memphis Thursday

The Tigers are back in the postseason for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Women’s Basketball team is ready to hit the hardwood for the First Round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

It all begins for the Tigers Thursday night at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse when they play host to Jackson State. The Tigers are back in the postseason for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. They picked up the American Athletic Conference automatic qualifier bid to the WNIT after falling in the semifinal round of the AAC Championship.

The Tigers secured the program’s highest AAC seed in team history, racking up 20 wins for the first time in a decade.

Tip-off between the Tigers and Jackson State is 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Coverage of the game can be found on ESPN+ and 98.9 FM The Roar of Memphis.

Tickets for the Women’s National Invitational Tournament can be purchased HERE or by calling the ticket office at 901-678-2331. University of Memphis students receive free admission to the game by showing their student ID at the front doors.