UofM student-athletes, staff volunteer at Mid-South Food Bank

Athletic Director Laird Veatch said giving back is vital to the Memphis community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the University of Memphis Athletic Department teamed up with Kroger to volunteer at the Mid-South Food Bank Thursday.

The Tigers take on Arkansas State this September and the game will feature $10 tickets.

Each ticket sold will provide three meals through the Mid-South Food Bank. Dozens of participants helped, including staff and some student-athletes.

It's something Athletic Director Laird Veatch said is vital to helping our community.

"This is especially a place where it's really, really important," Veatch said. "Not just because of the city and the need, but our name is literally Memphis. We are the Memphis Tigers, so for us to be connected and supportive of the community is really important."