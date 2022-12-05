University of Memphis announces renovation of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

“The commitment to greatly enhance the home of Tiger Football is a significant step toward realizing our potential," UofM President Dr. Bill Hardgrave said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis and University of Memphis announced plans Thursday for a $150-$200 million renovation of the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Officials said the project would modernize the home of Memphis Tiger football amid the “re-energized” Liberty Park at the old Mid-South Fairgrounds.

The University said it studied two options – one to renovate the current stadium, and a second to build a new stadium on campus. They, along with government leaders, decided the renovation of the Liberty Stadium was the way to go.

“We started this process with a specific set of transformational goals in mind, and this renovation hits all of them,” Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said in a news release. “It will demonstrate our commitment to sustainable competitive and recruiting success, provide a tremendous, upgraded fan experience and secure positive long-term economic impacts for our University and City, all while taking advantage of the current stadium infrastructure and the investments already underway at Liberty Park.

The plan for the project includes:

A transformation of the stadium’s west side, providing several innovative premium seating options

Creating a hospitality experience within the halo space surrounding the stadium

Other new seating options, such as family boxes on the north end and party deck patios for students on the south end

A potential repurpose and retrofit of the east side suite tower

They said the goal was for the renovation to be completed before the 2025 football season. Officials said the stadium renovation would create a stadium district in conjunction with Liberty Park, which will have a youth sports facility as well as entertainment, dining, retail, offices, hotels, and apartments.

“The commitment to greatly enhance the home of Tiger Football is a significant step toward realizing our potential as we position ourselves to succeed at the highest level of collegiate athletics,” University of Memphis President Dr. Bill Hardgrave said in the news release. “This investment in athletics mirrors the investments we are making across campus to put us among the top universities in the country, exemplified by our recent recognition as a Carnegie R1 research university.”

“Now is a time of historic public and private reinvestment in our city,” City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. “Whether through private developments or city-wide public projects, billions of dollars are helping to bring new life and new energy to Memphis. This significant investment in the stadium will be a tremendous compliment to the 227,000 square-foot youth sports complex just across the street on Early Maxwell, as well as the overall transformative Liberty Park development.”

The University said more information will be announced as project milestones are achieved. For more information on the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium renovation, visit www.GoTigersGo.com/OurFootballFuture.

To learn more about Liberty Park, visit www.LibertyParkMemphis.com.

