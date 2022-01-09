Head coaches of the University of Memphis celebrate 901 Day with fans

Multiple head coaches from the University of Memphis came down to Grind City Brewing to meet and celebrate with Tiger fans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone in the city had an excuse to celebrate Memphis culture in their own way Thursday, and some of the Tigers' head coaches chose to spend the day with fans.

“It was my first 901 Day, I’m so excited and I managed to get all four coaches' autographs,” said William Smith.

William Smith and many other tiger fans were excited to hear from multiple head coaches from the University of Memphis.

Including one of the newest head coaches, Kerrick Jackson.

“What I’ve told people, I’m not from Memphis but in a couple of years I will be of Memphis,” said Jackson.

The 901 Day celebration at Grind City Brewing Company was also timely, as the Memphis Tigers football team prepares to take Davis Wade Stadium in their season opener Saturday.

“To be able to celebrate the 901 a couple of days before kick-off, you can't ask for a better deal,” said Ryan Silverfield.

All coaches expressed how the Memphis culture and the support from fans is one big reason why although not from here, Memphis feels like home.