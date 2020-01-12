Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest canceled; No. 2 Irish clinch spot in ACC Championship Game

Notre Dame is 9-0 going into Saturday's home game against Syracuse (1-9).

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame, ranked second in the nation, clinched a spot in the ACC Championship.

It happened when Notre Dame's season finale against Wake Forest was canceled. The Fighting Irish are up one game in the standings on everyone else, and have the tiebreakers over everyone else. So with the Wake Forest game canceled, even if Notre Dame loses its last game of the regular season, the Irish would still be in first place.

The Fighting Irish have been relying on quality depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Notre Dame is 9-0 going into Saturday's home game against Syracuse (1-9). You can watch that game on WTHR Channel 13 Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday evening, Notre Dame remained ranked second, behind Alabama. Clemson, the likely opponent for the Fighting Irish in the ACC championship game, was ranked third. The Tigers are in the title game with a win over Virginia Tech or a Miami loss to Duke on Saturday.