Ole Miss women's basketball team releases SEC schedule

The Rebels begin their SEC slate at home against Auburn on Dec. 29 before ringing in the New Year in Starkville on Jan. 1.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Ole Miss women's basketball team has learned its SEC schedule as the league office unveiled the 2022-23 conference slate.

The Rebels begin their SEC schedule at home against Auburn (Dec. 29) before ringing in the New Year in Starkville against Mississippi State (Jan. 1). Ole Miss returns home to take on Vanderbilt (Jan. 5) before heading out on the road for two games at Texas A&M (Jan. 8) and at Georgia (Jan. 12).

Ole Miss then takes on Alabama (Jan. 15) for its first meeting of the season before heading to The Plains for its second matchup against Auburn (Jan. 22). Mississippi State (Jan. 26) visits the SJB Pavilion for a Thursday night matchup, prior to the Rebels wrapping up the month of January at Arkansas (Jan. 29).

A trip to Tennessee (Feb. 2) opens February followed by the first of two-game homestands for the month, as the Rebels take on Florida (Feb. 5) and Kentucky (Feb. 13). For the first time in two seasons, the Rebels trek to Baton Rouge to meet LSU (Feb. 16) to begin the final stretch of conference play. The Rebels welcome defending national champions South Carolina (Feb. 19), then wrap up the home slate with senior night against Missouri (Feb. 23). A quick road trip to Tuscaloosa wraps up the regular season for the Rebels at Alabama (Feb. 26).