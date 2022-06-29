Ole Miss baseball fans pack Oxford for championship parade and ceremony

The Rebels paraded through Oxford's Square to cheers and celebrations.

OXFORD, Mississippi — Fans from far and wide came to Oxford to celebrate Ole Miss baseball's first National Championship.

Afterward, a special presentation was held featuring the team, coach Mike Bianco, Oxford's mayor, and even Gov. Tate Reeves.

Fans said this is one of the best things to ever happen to Ole Miss.

"Just awesome. Just wonderful," Ole Miss fan and alumna Marilyn Hughes said. "It's unbelievable and well-deserved. They've waited a long, long time and we've had so many great teams. Coach Mike Bianco is the best. We love him."