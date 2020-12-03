x
rebels-report

Georgia tops Mississippi 81-63 in SEC Tournament opener

Georgia will face No. 5 Florida in the second round.
Credit: AP
Georgia's Jordan Harris (2) and Toumani Camara, right, block the path of Mississippi's Breein Tyree (4) March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rayshaun Hammonds had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Georgia shot 55% to beat Mississippi 81-63 in the opener of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Jordan Harris added 21 points and Sahvir Wheeler 15 for the 13th-seeded Bulldogs, who never trailed and led by 17 early in the second half. They shot 56% in the first half and made nine of their first 14 after halftime to halt a two-game slide to end the regular season.

Georgia will face No. 5 Florida in the second round.

Breein Tyree scored 18 points and Devontae Shuler 17 for Ole Miss.

