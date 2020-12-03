Georgia tops Mississippi 81-63 in SEC Tournament opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rayshaun Hammonds had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Georgia shot 55% to beat Mississippi 81-63 in the opener of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Jordan Harris added 21 points and Sahvir Wheeler 15 for the 13th-seeded Bulldogs, who never trailed and led by 17 early in the second half. They shot 56% in the first half and made nine of their first 14 after halftime to halt a two-game slide to end the regular season.