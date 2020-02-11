Ole Miss Rebels player seriously injured at practice

In an update on twitter, the school said physicians are "optimistic" after Damarcus Thomas regained movement.

OXFORD, Miss — An Ole Miss Rebel football player is recovering after a serious injury at practice Monday.

According to reports, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said Damarcus Thomas was unresponsive and not moving when he was taken from practice to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Mississippi. The school said from there, Thomas was airlifted to Regional One.

In a tweeted statement, the football team said Thomas has regained movement in all his extremities, and evaluations have been positive. The tweet went on to say that the physicians are optimistic.

Details on just how Thomas was injured have not been released.