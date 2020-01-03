Achiuwa helps Memphis hold off Tulane for 74-67 Tigers win in overtime

Memphis’ next game is March 5 at the FedExForum against Wichita State.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Freshman Precious Achiuwa totaled 22 points and a career-high 22 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season and Memphis blew a late lead before holding off Tulane 74-67 in overtime.

Achiuwa sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor and matched his career high with five blocked shots for the Tigers (20-9, 9-7 American Athletic Conference).

Christion Thompson finished with a career-high 30 points for Tulane (12-17, 4-13), sinking 9 of 19 shots from the floor and 11 of 12 free throws.

Teshaun Hightower added 22 points on 7-of-20 shooting.