Animal activists call on University of Memphis to stop using live tiger mascots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people are calling on the University of Memphis to stop using live tiger mascots.

Supporters of "In Defense of Animals" have written emails to the university, saying using a live mascot is unethical and unsafe for people and the endangered animal.

The group did get part of their wish: Tom the Third will not be at Liberty Bowl Stadium because of AAC restrictions that only football teams are allowed on the field.

This is the first time a live tiger will not be on the sideline in more than 40 years.