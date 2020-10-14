Another big star commits to the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team

6’ 11” big man Sam Ayomide Onu makes announcement to join coach Penny Hardaway’s team via Twitter

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team already had a big recruiting class. Tuesday night, it just got bigger.

Nigerian-born 6’ 11” center Sam Ayomide Onu made the announcement on Twitter that he is committed to the University of Memphis.

Ayomide Onu, John Camden, Jordan Nesbitt, and Josh Minott make the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class the third best in the country according to 247Sports.

Several other schools wanted Ayomide Onu to play for them, including Providence, Seton Hall, Kansas, Wake Forest, and Illinois.