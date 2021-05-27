Are you ready for some football? Times for 7 Memphis Tigers games announced

Kickoff times for seven games, including September 4th’s home opener, released.

Kickoff times announced for seven Tigers games

Seven kickoff times have been announced for the upcoming 2021 Memphis Tigers football season, including the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 4 and the Saturday, Sept. 18 game against Mississippi State at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Memphis’ season opener against Nicholls State on Sept. 4 will kick off at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN+. The game time was decided after an overwhelming response in a Twitter fan poll, where over 60 percent of responses in the poll were in favor of a 6 p.m. kickoff for the return to the Liberty Bowl.

Two weeks later, the Memphis-Mississippi State game will kick off at 3 p.m. on ESPN2, and Memphis’ home tilt with Navy on Thursday, Oct. 14 will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. Road games at Arkansas State (6 p.m., ESPN+), Temple (11 a.m., TBD), UCF (6 p.m., ESPN2) and Houston (8 p.m., ESPN2) also have determined kickoff times.

Additional information on the 2021 season will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Season tickets for 2021 start at just $99, and with the Tigers coming off a record seventh-straight bowl appearance more than half of available tickets are reduced in price. Memphis’ seven home games in 2021 include longtime SEC rival Mississippi State (Sept. 18) and American Athletic Conference foes Navy (Oct. 14), SMU (Nov. 6) and East Carolina (Nov. 13).

Season tickets can be purchased online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com or by calling (901) 678-2331.

Memphis finished 8-3 in 2020 in Ryan Silverfield’s first season as head coach. The record marks the highest winning percentage by a first-year head coach in school history. The Tigers capped the season with a 25-10 victory over Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl to earn their first bowl victory since 2014.

2021 Memphis Tigers Football Schedule (times CT)

Saturday, Sept. 4 – vs. Nicholls State – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, Sept. 11 – at Arkansas State – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, Sept. 18 – vs. Mississippi State – 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Sept. 25 – vs. UTSA – TBD

Saturday, Oct. 2 – at Temple – 11 a.m. (TBD)

Saturday, Oct. 9 – at Tulsa – TBD

Thursday, Oct. 14 – vs. Navy – 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Oct. 22 – at UCF – 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Nov. 6 – vs. SMU – TBD

Saturday, Nov. 13 – vs. East Carolina – TBD

Friday, Nov. 19 – at Houston – 8 p.m. (ESPN2)