Memphis's senior QB is a finalist for another big-time award

Brady White is in the Top 15 for the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis senior quarterback Brady White has been named one of 15 finalists for the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given annually to the top senior or fourth-year quarterback in college football.

White is tied for first in the FBS and leads the American Athletic Conference with 22 touchdown passes this season. With a win over USF last Saturday, he set a program record with his 24th career win as a Memphis starting quarterback. He is tied for first in school history with 81 touchdown passes and ranks second in career passing yards (9,438).

The Santa Clarita, Calif., native has been especially productive in clutch moments this season as he has led three come-from-behind wins in AAC play. That includes a 21-point comeback over UCF, the largest in school history, and a 13-point comeback over the final four minutes against USF.

With 14 second-half touchdown passes this season, White ranks No. 1 nationally with four more than any other quarterback in the FBS. He also leads the FBS in second-half (1,146) and fourth-quarter (603) passing yards.

White was recently announced as one of 12 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, commonly known as the Academic Heisman.

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 15

Ian Book, Notre Dame

Shane Buechele, SMU

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Feleipe Franks, Arkansas

Mac Jones, Alabama

D'Eriq King, Miami

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Zac Thomas, Appalachian State

Kyle Trask, Florida

Brady White, Memphis

Zach Wilson, BYU