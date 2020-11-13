Memphis's senior QB is a finalist for another big-time award

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis senior quarterback Brady White has been named one of 15 finalists for the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given annually to the top senior or fourth-year quarterback in college football.
White is tied for first in the FBS and leads the American Athletic Conference with 22 touchdown passes this season. With a win over USF last Saturday, he set a program record with his 24th career win as a Memphis starting quarterback. He is tied for first in school history with 81 touchdown passes and ranks second in career passing yards (9,438).
The Santa Clarita, Calif., native has been especially productive in clutch moments this season as he has led three come-from-behind wins in AAC play. That includes a 21-point comeback over UCF, the largest in school history, and a 13-point comeback over the final four minutes against USF.
With 14 second-half touchdown passes this season, White ranks No. 1 nationally with four more than any other quarterback in the FBS. He also leads the FBS in second-half (1,146) and fourth-quarter (603) passing yards.
White was recently announced as one of 12 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, commonly known as the Academic Heisman.
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 15
- Ian Book, Notre Dame
- Shane Buechele, SMU
- Sam Ehlinger, Texas
- Justin Fields, Ohio State
- Feleipe Franks, Arkansas
- Mac Jones, Alabama
- D'Eriq King, Miami
- Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
- Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
- Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
- Brock Purdy, Iowa State
- Zac Thomas, Appalachian State
- Kyle Trask, Florida
- Brady White, Memphis
- Zach Wilson, BYU
The selection committee will determine the Top 10 finalists on Monday, November 23rd.