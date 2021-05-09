'COVID has not been a discussion' | Tigers' fans say they feel safe tailgating at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Despite Tennessee being ranked number one with the highest COVID-19 community transmission in the nation, hardly anyone wore masks or was socially distanced.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday night football was in full effect at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Hundreds of fans set up tents, ate food, and listened to music to celebrate their favorite college football team, the University of Memphis Tigers. Saturday was the first time fans have been able to tailgate on Tiger Lane since 2019.

"Oh my gosh, it has been so amazing especially since the COVID," one fan said.

Despite Tennessee being ranked number one with the highest COVID-19 community transmission in the nation, hardly anyone wore masks or was socially distanced.

"COVID has not been a discussion," another fan said. "We are all just having fun, no worries no fear."

Fans said they aren't worried because they are outside. According to the stadium's tailgating policy, masks are only required inside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium and only encouraged outdoor if you aren't social distancing.

"Indoor environment might be different, but out here, I mean it definitely feels a little safer," a fan said.

There are fewer crowded areas where fans can tailgate. Tobey Park recently announced it will continue to let fans tailgate at all football games this season but you now have to pay $15.