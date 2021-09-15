Cowbells are not welcome at Mississippi State - Memphis football game

Artificial noisemakers, including cowbells, are not permitted at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi State football fans certainly are welcome at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, but their beloved cowbells are not.

The Bulldogs and the University of Memphis Tigers are set to kickoff Saturday afternoon at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Many Mississippi State football fans bring cowbells inside Davis Wade Stadium for their home football games, because the Southeastern Conference does, in fact, allow it, provided they don’t use them when the center puts his hand on the football.

Tuesday, the official twitter account of the University of Memphis Athletics Department tweeted, “Reminder artificial noisemakers are not allowed in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.” The tweet included a graphic of a cowbell with a red circle with a line through it.

On its website, the University of Memphis Athletics Department addressed the issue of artificial noisemakers in more detail and said, “Artificial noisemakers, including cowbells, are not permitted at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Fans attempting to enter the gates with cowbells will be asked to return the cowbells to their car or dispose of them prior to entering the stadium. Cowbells found inside the Liberty Bowl will be confiscated and unable to be returned to their owner.”

In its list of prohibited items and building policies, the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium said guests are prohibited from entering the stadium with “air horns or any other artificial noise makers other than those approved by the playing teams or their respective conferences.”