Dates for 4 Memphis Tigers football games this season have changed

The changes were announced by The American Athletic Conference and the University of Memphis football team
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you want to watch the University of Memphis football team play this season, it may be best to write their schedule of games in pencil.

Since the full schedule was announced, the dates for four games have been changed. Three of the changes were announced by The American Athletic Conference Thursday, and one new date was announced by the University of Memphis football Twitter account Friday.

The new game dates announced by the AAC include:

Houston at Memphis
Friday, Sept. 18 (originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19)

Memphis at SMU
Saturday, Oct. 3 (originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1)

UCF at Memphis
Saturday, Oct. 17 (originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16)

Here is the change according to a tweet on the Tigers football Twitter account:

Memphis at UTSA
Friday, Sept. 25 (originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26)

So, as of Friday, August 28, here is the revised football schedule for the Memphis Tigers’ 2020 season:

Sept. 5 (Sat)
Arkansas State
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Sept. 18 (Fri)
University of Houston
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Sept. 25 (Fri)
at UTSA

Oct. 3 (Sat)
at Southern Methodist University

Oct. 17 (Sat)
University of Central Florida
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Oct. 24 (Sat)
Temple University
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Oct. 31 (Sat)
at University of Cincinnati

Nov. 7 (Sat)
University of South Florida
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Nov. 14 (Sat)
at Navy

Nov. 28 (Sat)
at Tulane University

But, as they say, the schedule is subject to change.

