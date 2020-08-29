Dates for 4 Memphis Tigers football games this season have changed

The changes were announced by The American Athletic Conference and the University of Memphis football team

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you want to watch the University of Memphis football team play this season, it may be best to write their schedule of games in pencil.

Since the full schedule was announced, the dates for four games have been changed. Three of the changes were announced by The American Athletic Conference Thursday, and one new date was announced by the University of Memphis football Twitter account Friday.

The new game dates announced by the AAC include:

Houston at Memphis

Friday, Sept. 18 (originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19)

Memphis at SMU

Saturday, Oct. 3 (originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1)

UCF at Memphis

Saturday, Oct. 17 (originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16)

Here is the change according to a tweet on the Tigers football Twitter account:

Memphis at UTSA

Friday, Sept. 25 (originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26)

🚨 Schedule Change Alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/p6j9FqIJBb — Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) August 28, 2020

So, as of Friday, August 28, here is the revised football schedule for the Memphis Tigers’ 2020 season:

Sept. 5 (Sat)

Arkansas State

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Sept. 18 (Fri)

University of Houston

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Sept. 25 (Fri)

at UTSA

Oct. 3 (Sat)

at Southern Methodist University

Oct. 17 (Sat)

University of Central Florida

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Oct. 24 (Sat)

Temple University

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Oct. 31 (Sat)

at University of Cincinnati

Nov. 7 (Sat)

University of South Florida

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Nov. 14 (Sat)

at Navy

Nov. 28 (Sat)

at Tulane University