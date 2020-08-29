Dates for 4 Memphis Tigers football games this season have changed

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you want to watch the University of Memphis football team play this season, it may be best to write their schedule of games in pencil.
Since the full schedule was announced, the dates for four games have been changed. Three of the changes were announced by The American Athletic Conference Thursday, and one new date was announced by the University of Memphis football Twitter account Friday.
The new game dates announced by the AAC include:
Houston at Memphis
Friday, Sept. 18 (originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19)
Memphis at SMU
Saturday, Oct. 3 (originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1)
UCF at Memphis
Saturday, Oct. 17 (originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16)
Here is the change according to a tweet on the Tigers football Twitter account:
Memphis at UTSA
Friday, Sept. 25 (originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26)
So, as of Friday, August 28, here is the revised football schedule for the Memphis Tigers’ 2020 season:
Sept. 5 (Sat)
Arkansas State
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Sept. 18 (Fri)
University of Houston
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Sept. 25 (Fri)
at UTSA
Oct. 3 (Sat)
at Southern Methodist University
Oct. 17 (Sat)
University of Central Florida
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Oct. 24 (Sat)
Temple University
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Oct. 31 (Sat)
at University of Cincinnati
Nov. 7 (Sat)
University of South Florida
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Nov. 14 (Sat)
at Navy
Nov. 28 (Sat)
at Tulane University
But, as they say, the schedule is subject to change.