MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers head coach Katrina Merriweather has named Devin Reed as the program’s Director of Basketball Operations.

Reed makes the move to Memphis from Wright State, where she spent two seasons as the Raiders’ video coordinator and administrative assistant under Merriweather and alongside new Tigers assistant coaches Tennille Adams, Ashley Barlow and Abby Jump.

“It is my pleasure to move Devin into the Director of Basketball Operations role,” Merriweather said. “She is extremely organized and has high-level experience in managing people. She is a hard worker who takes pride in everything she does. She played an integral part in our championship this past season with her calming presence and dedication to the academic success of our young women.

“Our friendship goes back to when her sister and I played AAU together 30 years ago for The Family, Inc., and I’m happy our journey is continuing as part of the Tiger Family.”

At Wright State, Reed’s responsibilities included handling all film duties, monitoring academics, preparing scouting reports and assisting with all operations and administrative tasks including compliance and recruiting paperwork and film. She also served as the staff liaison to the school’s marketing department.

Prior to Wright State, Reed was instrumental in recruiting, guard development, scouting, academics and budget preparation as an assistant coach at Salt Lake Community College. In 2018-19, Reed helped guide the Bruins to a 25-6 overall record, a Scenic West Athletic Conference regular season championship, a Region 18 Tournament title and an appearance in the NJCAA National Tournament.

She spent the 2012-13 season at Colorado Northwestern and was at Moberly Community College in 2014-15.

The Indianapolis native played high school basketball at powerhouse Lawrence North, where she recorded 52 points in a single game. Her college career included stops at Valparaiso University, Cowley Community College and concluded at the University of Texas-Pan American. During her time at Valpo, she played in the first NCAA Tournament game in school history.