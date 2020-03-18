Donations needed to help feed Memphis Tiger football players amid COVID-19 concerns

The team is currently not in spring training due to concerns about coronavirus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Donations are being accepted to help the University of Memphis football team during the Coronavirus crisis.

Typically, the team would be in spring training, which means their medical and nutritional needs would be able to be met. Due to Covid-19, the team is not practicing.

Sam Curtis, VP of Football operations, sent out a message to the teams football booster club asking for support. About 50 players are on campus and need help with food and supplies.

The NCAA has rules and restrictions regarding what player can receive from supporters. Curtis says given the situation, the university has been granted permission to feed the players once a day to make sure they are getting proper nutrition.

Local restaurants are helping feed the players, but anyone can make donations such as bars of soap, cases of toilet paper, paper towel rolls, or monetary donations to aid in the food supply for the players. Items such as Clorox wipes, Lysol, hand soap, bar soap, and snack are also allowed to be donated.

Supplies can be dropped off the Billy J Murphy Athletic south campus anytime from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Monetary donations for food/supply purchases for the student athletes can also be made. Please make a check out to “University of Memphis Athletics” and mail the checks to the University of Memphis Athletic Office, 570 Normal Avenue, Memphis, TN, 38152.