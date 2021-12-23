EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl cancelled

"We are disappointed our season has to end this way," head coach Todd Graham said. "As competitive as we are and as much as we want to play the game, we cannot put the health and safety of our student-athletes at risk."



"The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision," said Athletics Director David Matlin. "The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans. ESPN and the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl staff did everything they could for us and we appreciate their valiant effort throughout the week. We want to thank the Memphis Tigers for making the long trip to Hawai'i. We are disappointed we can't compete on the football field."