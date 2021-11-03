Former Memphis Tiger Nigel Brannon killed in shooting in Oklahoma City

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department said 21-year-old Nigel Brannon was found shot and killed Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Tigers players are remembering a former teammate, who Oklahoma City Police said was shot and killed Monday.

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department said 21-year-old Nigel Brannon was found shot and killed Monday, November 1, 2021. According to a news release, they said Brannon was inside a vehicle with the suspect, Paris Tolver, and “believed to be involved in some sort of illegal activity resulting in gunfire.”

Tolver was arrested and is charged with first-degree murder. Police are still investigating.

Yesterday officers responded to a shooting near NW 113th & Penn Avenue.



21-year old Nigel Brannon was dead, & 22-year old Paris Tolver was arrested at the scene.



This is the 80th murder this year & is an ongoing investigation. Anyone w/info call the Tip Line at (405) 297-1200. pic.twitter.com/qi46vluCOP — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) November 2, 2021

Brannon, who is from Oklahoma City, was a member of the Memphis Tigers football team from 2018 to 2020. He then transferred to Austin Peay State University, but was suspended from the team there after a July 2021 incident. Investigators said Brannon was accused of pulling a knife on a teammate in their room, and refusing to let the roommate go. Clarksville Police said the roommate was cut on the neck and wrist when the two fought.

Former teammates, friends, and family have posted their condolences to social media, including former Tigers Kenneth Gainwell and OB Goodson Jr.

Oklahoma Police are asking anyone with information on Brannon’s shooting to call 405-297-1200.

Why he had to take my friend man!!! WHY? https://t.co/JnIW6HQiS9 — Kenneth Gainwell19 (@KENNETHGAINWEL) November 2, 2021