Former Memphis Tigers star Anthony Miller traded from Bears to Texans

CHICAGO — A former Memphis Tiger is going from the Windy City to Space City.

Anthony Miller, who was a standout wide receiver for the Memphis Tigers, has been traded from the Chicago Bears to the Houston Texans.

On an Instagram post, Miller said, “Thank you for everything Chicago. I’m truly grateful and appreciative of everything the organization has done for me. As for my former teammates I hope y’all boys ball out!! With that being said, Houston let’s get it!”