Former Memphis Tigers women’s basketball coach Mary Lou Johns is a 2021 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame inductee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mary Lou Johns, one of the pioneers in women’s college basketball and the all-time winningest head coach in University of Memphis women’s basketball history, has been named a 2021 Inductee of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Johns had a 368-215 (.631) record in 19 seasons at the University of Memphis from 1972-91 and is the fifth all-time winningest NCAA Div. I head coach in the State of Tennessee women’s basketball history, trailing only Tennessee’s Pat Summitt (1,098), Belmont’s Tony Cross (544), Tennessee Tech’s Bill Worrell (408) and Jim Foster (376), who coached at Vanderbilt and Chattanooga.

Johns led the Tigers to two Metro Conference Championships in 1982 and 1985 and three NCAA Tournament appearances in 1982, 1985 and 1987 along with a NWIT runner-up finish in 1983. She had 15 winning seasons from 1972-73 to 1986-87, including 10 seasons of 20 wins or more.

She was named the Metro Conference Coach of the Year in 1984, 1986 and 1987.

“Obviously, I’m very honored. Surprised,” said Johns. “Wonder if I really belong in this role with so many other wonderful people. Like I’ve said many times before, to other coaches and players, you obtain a lot. You don’t do it on your own. You obtain it through your players, your coaches, your administrators. Everybody that you put yourself around during your life, and I’ve had a wonderful life.”

Johns earned Memphis’ first NCAA Tournament win when third-seeded Memphis defeated sixth-seeded Ole Miss 72-70 in front of a sold-out Elma Roane Fieldhouse on March 12, 1982, to reach the Mideast Region Sweet 16 in Knoxville.

Johns led Memphis to the program’s only victory over a No. 1 team with a 72-69 win over Louisiana Tech on Feb. 11, 1984, in the Fieldhouse. She also owns the Tigers’ only win over a Summitt-coached Tennessee team as No. 17 Memphis defeated No. 6 Tennessee 79-75 in the sold-out Fieldhouse on Feb. 24, 1979.

Johns coached five Tigers who had their jerseys retired by the University of Memphis including No. 12 Kim Duppins, No. 14 Linda Street, No. 31 Betty Booker, No. 50 Regina Street and No. 51 Linda McKinnie.

Memphis was ranked for 40 weeks from 1977-1985 while the 1981-82 Tigers were ranked No. 10 for two weeks, the highest national ranking in program history.

Johns led the Memphis women’s basketball program through the transition from AIAW to the NCAA in 1981-82. Johns helped the Tigers move into a conference – the Metro Conference – for the first time in program history that same season.

A 1964 graduate of then-Memphis State University, Johns was a member of the women’s basketball, volleyball, tennis and badminton teams. She was inducted into the University of Memphis Athletics M Club Hall of Fame in 1996.

Johns joins Memphis native and U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, former MTSU defensive standout Mike Caldwell, ETSU Basketball great Tommy Woods, Vanderbilt women’s basketball trailblazer Cathy Bender, and wheelchair basketball champion and Jackson native Brandon Rowland as announced inductees of the Class of 2021. The full class of 11 will be announced over the coming weeks.

University of Memphis’ other Tennessee Sports Hall of Famers include Joe Allison, Murray Armstrong, Gene Bartow, Betty Booker-Parks, John Bramlett, Al Brown, Kippy Brown, Isaac Bruce, Keith Butler, Rex Dockery, Jack Eaton, Larry Finch, Billy Fletcher, Earnest Gray, Penny Hardaway, Cecil C. Humphreys, James Earl Wright, Charlie Lea, Billy J. “Spook” Murphy, Tom Nix, Bob Patterson, Elliot Perry, Allie J. Prescott III, Elma Roane, Hillman Robbins, Andy Roberts, Susan Russ, Verties Sails Jr., Harry Schuh, Russell Volmer, Win Wilfong and DeAngelo Williams.

Established in 1966, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame honors figures from every sport including basketball, baseball, football, golf, soccer and track & field, along with coaches, teams, sports writers and others who made an impact. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development oversees all operations along with the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

